Kate Hudson's Sports-Comedy Series 'Running Point' Trailer Released, Streaming Feb 27

Washington DC: Actress Kate Hudson will be next seen in the upcoming sports-comedy series 'Running Point,' which will premiere on February 27. The makers have released the trailer for the series, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the trailer for the new series 'Running Point', Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, the newly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball franchise.

Being thrown into the job after a scandal forces her brother (Justin Theroux) to resign, Kate's character has to work on proving to her sceptical family, board members, and the sports community that she is the perfect fit for the job.

In the trailer, Kate's character boldly declares, "I work in a family business for the greatest basketball franchise in the history of the game, the Los Angeles Waves. And this is the story of the fucked-up family that runs it".

Throughout the rest of the trailer, Hudson is seen proving herself against naysayers some of which describe her as a "Nepo baby" who has no idea of the business and doesn't deserve the job, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the doubts, Hudson's character Isla is determined for the team to make it to the playoffs and succeed.

"On behalf of all women, don't ever make a mistake. Looks bad for all of us," Brenda Strong tells Hudson as she prepares for her new role.

The 10-episode series, which is described as putting a "bold twist on the underdog comedy," also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis and Max Greenfield.

The series is produced by Mindy Kaling's Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will also be seen in Craig Brewer's upcoming musical drama, 'Song Sung Blue', reported Deadline. It is directed by Crag Brewer for Focus Features.

Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi join Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley in the star-studded ensemble cast.

The film's plot revolves around two down-on-their-luck artists (Hudson and Jackman) who join a Neil Diamond tribute band to pursue their dreams and show that it is never too late to find love.

The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs. (ANI)