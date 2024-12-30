Heidi Gardner Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Journey to Get Travis Kelce as SNL Host

Washington: 'Saturday Night Live' cast member and actress Heidi Gardner revealed that she persuaded the makers to get American footballer Travis Kelce on the show as a host. The creator of SNL, Lorne Michaels agreed to the request but only on one condition, recalled Heidi.

American Footballer and current boyfriend of pop Icon, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hosted an SNL episode in March 2023.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes story of Travis Kelce in SNL, cast member Heidi Garnder said that calling a Kansa City Chief's team member in the show was the 'biggest swing' she ever had in the department of SNL casting, as per the report of Variety.

"The biggest swing I ever did in that department, and it did work, but it took a couple of years, was Travis Kelce. I don't want to take full credit from the show and the talent department, but I'm just, obviously a big Chiefs fan, and I had seen him do like other little acting gigs and appearances, and I was like, 'He's funny, he's charming.' I had done the ESPYs with him, announcing something together, and yeah I just kept on going to the show." said Gardner in a podcast 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' as quoted by Variety.

However, the process of getting everyone on board with Travis Kelce's appearance in SNL was not easy. She persuaded Lorne Michaels for some time before he agreed to invite the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on the show.

Gardner said she continued to request until Michaels finally gave her a condition: "Lorne was like, 'Well, he has to win the Super Bowl.' I was like, 'That is so much pressure to ask.' And then he won the Super Bowl", added Garnder.

Gardner described how many of Kelce's friends and family came to see the show. She didn't think that the Kelces would have time to join Gardner for tailgating -- until she got a text.

Gardner recalls how she opened her phone "to a picture of Travis and Jason Kelce in my dressing room eating barbecue ... [Kelce is] the only host in 'SNL' history that's ever tailgated before hosting the show.

"Kelce and Swift began their relationship in the summer of 2023, publicly confirming their romance by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game together that September, said Heidi Garnder.

Swift remained a dedicated supporter of Kelce, attending games and even sharing a celebratory Super Bowl kiss with him in February.

Kelce reciprocated by making several appearances during Swift's Eras Tour, showing his support for her career. (ANI)