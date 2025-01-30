‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Premieres on Netflix June 5

Washington: Popular Netflix series 'Ginny and Georgia' is soon going to be back with another season. The series, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, will be back with season 3 on June 5.

That is two and a half years after Season 2 premiered on January 5, 2023, and ended with a shocking cliffhanger, Georgia was hauled away in handcuffs after being arrested for murder during her wedding, reported Deadline.

It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this, the synopsis for the new season reads. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove - is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?, as per the outlet.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry play the title characters of Georgia and Ginny, respectively, with Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark and Nathan Mitchell also starring.

Season 1 of the show hit the OTT platform in February 2021.

'Ginny & Georgia,' one of the most popular Netflix programs in 2023, is in the middle of a two-season renewal for Seasons 3 and 4 with a new showrunner, Sarah Glinski, as per the outlet.

Sarah Lampert is the series' creator. She and Glinski also serve as writers. The two executive produce alongside Jeff Tahler; Jenny Daly (Critical Content); Holly Hines; Daniel March (Dynamic Television); Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo (Blue Ice Pictures). Elena Blekhter and Ali Kinney co-executive produce, reported Deadline. (ANI)