Elvish Yadav shares why his character in ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ feels real and personal to him

Mumbai: Elvish Yadav has opened up about his role in the upcoming campus drama “Aukaat Ke Bahar.” He shared why the character feels so real and personal to him.

Speaking about essaying the character of Rajveer in the series, Elvish stated, “Aukaat Ke Bahar is very close to my heart as it’s more than just a love story. Rajveer’s journey is about self-respect, honesty, and finding your place in a world that’s quick to judge. Playing him really felt real and personal in many ways. I’m thrilled to begin my acting journey with Amazon MX Player, and I hope the audience connects with his story as deeply as I did.”

Malhaar Rathod, who portrays Antara Shukla, added, “Antara is confident, ambitious, and unapologetically herself, but beneath all that strength is a girl learning to balance power with vulnerability. Aukaat Ke Bahar, beautifully captures the tension between love, loyalty, and personal goals. I’m excited for the audience to see this dynamic, imperfect, yet heartfelt relationship come alive on screen.”

On November 27, the makers shared the trailer of the show on social media and wrote, “aankhon mein hunger, dil mein fire yeh journey hogi Aukaat ke Bahar Aukaat ke Bahar coming soon only on Amazon MX Player for FREE! Special Partner @ritebite_maxprotein @hellenergy.”

The trailer introduces Rajveer Ahlawat, portrayed by Elvish Yadav, a spirited yet grounded young man from Safidon, Haryana, who enters the elite world of Delhi college with big dreams but limited privilege. After facing ridicule for his background at the fresher’s party, he impulsively makes a bet to impress his senior, Antara Shukla, played by Malhaar Rathod — a confident, politically ambitious student who keeps her emotions guarded.

What begins as a reckless challenge gradually deepens, as Rajveer grapples with ego and feelings, while Antara navigates the balance between ambition and affection.

The show marks the debut of Elvish Yadav as a lead actor. “Aukaat Ke Bahar” also features Malhaar Rathod, Hetal Gada, Nikhil Vijay and Keshav Sadhana in pivotal roles. Produced by Rusk Media, the show will premiere from 3rd December on Amazon MX Player for free.

--IANS