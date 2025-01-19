Eisha Singh Eliminated as First Finalist from Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

Mumbai: Actress Eisha Singh becomes the first finalist to get eliminated from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18.

The Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 18: Time Ka Tandav saw the participation of a total of 23 contestants among which six contestants--Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh made it to the grand finale.

Before the elimination, the superstar and host of Bigg Boss 18 Salman Khan invited actor Veer Pahariya who is set to debut in the Bollywood industry with the film 'Sky Force.'

The grand finale contestants were called to the activity area for the first exit of the day. In that, a huge aircraft was kept on which Veer was standing with a red buzzer in front of him.

He was given the responsibility to take the eliminated contestant to the grand finale stage. Before announcing the eliminated contestant, Salman Khan revealed the names of two safe contestants from the first elimination. It was Avinash and Karanveer Mehra.

As for the elimination, after Veer Pahariya pressed a red buzzer a small spark emerged in front of Eisha Singh, signifying her exit from the show.

In an interaction with Eisha after the elimination, Salman Khan praised the journey of the daily soap actress in the house.

"Well played. From fiction, you came to reality. Wish you more success ahead." said Salman Khan.

After the first exit, there are a total of five contestants left in the race for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. (ANI)