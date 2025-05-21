Diksha Dhami returns as fierce Raseeli in ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’

Mumbai, May 21(IANS) Actress Diksha Dhami, who won hearts with her portrayal of Chaina, is back but this time in a completely different avatar, as she is set to play the bold character of Raseeli in the show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain."

Talking about her character, Diksha said: “Raseeli is nothing like Chaina. She’s strong, fearless, and full of life. While Chaina was quiet and soft-spoken, Raseeli speaks her mind and takes control of every situation. Even her looks are very interesting. It’s been a refreshing change for me as an actor.”

Growing up in Dehradun, Diksha had to put in extra effort to master the thick UP accent required for Raseeli’s role.

“I watched videos, listened closely to locals, and practiced a lot to get the dialect right. Playing Raseeli pushed me far out of my comfort zone, but I enjoyed every moment of the challenge.”

Raseeli arrives with a clear mission, which is to win back her love, Jaiveer, and to expose the manipulative games of Chamkili and Tapasya. Unlike Chaina, who endured her pain quietly, Raseeli is fierce and ready to fight back.

Her presence will shake the very foundation of the haveli, uncover hidden secrets, and bring new conflicts and alliances.

“Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain” airs Monday to Saturday at 9 PM on Shemaroo Umang. The show, set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's vibrant culture. The show follows Chaina, a skilled puppeteer from Jaipur, who is shaped by tragedy after her mother’s disappearance and her father’s imprisonment.

Talking about the actress, Diksha has also worked in other television series such as Mil Ke Bhi Hum Na Mile, which aired on Dangal TV in 2024.

For more insights into her life and work, Diksha maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she shares updates and glimpses into her personal and professional experiences .

--IANS

dc/