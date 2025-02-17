Bridgerton Star Golda Rosheuvel Joins BBC's Climate Drama 'The Dream Lands

London: Golda Rosheuvel, best known for her role as Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton', has signed up for the BBC's TV adaptation of Rosa Rankin-Gee's apocalyptic climate change novel, 'The Dream Lands'.

According to Deadline, Rosheuvel will play the role of Iona in the series, which is set in a near-future Margate and explores themes of soaring inequality and survival.

Rosheuvel will be joined by an ensemble cast, including newcomer Pascale Kann, who will play Chance alongside Anna Friel, Connor Swindells, Clara Rugaard, and Katherine Parkinson.

The series is being adapted from Rankin-Gee's novel by BAFTA-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, who expressed her excitement about the cast. "I'm completely awed by this stellar ensemble... We feel incredibly lucky to be working with a cast that blends new young talent, who I believe are the stars of tomorrow, and acclaimed actors, who will be delving into areas we've never seen them explore before," he said as per Deadline.

BBC drama boss Lindsay Salt also praised the cast and said, "It's no surprise that Kayleigh's heartfelt and captivating scripts have attracted a cast of such an outstanding calibre... I can't wait to see them bring 'The Dream Lands' to life," as per Deadline.

The series was commissioned by Salt and is executive-produced by Naomi de Pear, Holly Pullinger, Llewellyn, Rankin-Gee, and Rebecca Ferguson.

'The Dream Lands' is a timely and thought-provoking drama that explores the human impact of climate change. (ANI)