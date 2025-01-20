Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Triumphs Over Vivian Dsena in Finale

Mumbai: Actor Karan Veer Mehra has been crowned as the winner of season 18 of Bigg Boss, beating Vivian Dsena in a battle of votes early Monday.

After the elimination of Rajat Dalal, the Bigg Boss house was left with only two contestants--Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Before they were called on the stage by Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss recounted the precious memories of the duo in the house.

In response, Karan Veer Mehra said that he will always remain friends with Vivian and BB House has changed him as a man.

Before announcing the winner, Salman held the hands of the duo and played his famous antics.

Following the guessing game by the audience and the ex-contestants, Karan Veer Mehra was announced as the winner by actor Salman.

Mehra got overwhelmed with emotions after winning the show. He hugged Shilpa Shirodkar and his other friends after lifting the trophy.

Mehra had a dramatic journey in the Bigg Boss house. From being on the back foot in the initial weeks, the actor left no contestant free of his rage after he changed gears in the later part of his journey.

Earlier, Rajat Dalal was eliminated from the show leaving Karan and Vivian in the top two. A total of six contestants made it to the finale which includes--Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal. (ANI)