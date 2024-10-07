Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Karan Veer Mehra, check out list of confirmed contestants

Mumbai: The 18th season of the show 'Bigg Boss' started with a grand premiere hosted by superstar Salman Khan. From Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena to several other well-known faces from different fields have entered the show.

Actor Vivian Dsena, who is best known for his portrayal of vampire Abhay Raichand in the supernatural thriller 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani' and Rishabh Kundra in romantic 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon' entered the show as a contestant. He was also seen in 'Shakti -- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Another contestant is Shilpa Shirodkar, who made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Then, she was part of some commercially successful movies including 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'Trinetra, 'Hum', 'Khuda Gawah', 'Aankhen', 'Gopi Kishan', among others.

Karan Veer Mehra, who was the winner of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' is also going to entertain the audience on the show. He was also seen in Bollywood movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and others.

The other contestant is Chum Darang, who is a model, social activist and entrepreneur from Pasighat of Arunachal Pradesh. She was also seen playing a small role in She Paatal Lok.

'Pandya Store' fame Alice Kaushik will also be seen on the show.

Hamari Bahu Silk fame Chahat Pandey set the stage on fire with her performance on Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. The actress has appeared in various shows, including Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Pavitra Bandhan, RadhaKrishn, Tenali Rama, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Nyrraa Banerjee is also among the contestants. The actress has appeared in several Telugu and Tamil fils. She was part of projects like Saradaga Kasepu, Kotha Janta and Temper. She was last seen in the show Fuh Se Fantasy 2.

Muskan Bamne, who is best known for playing the role of Pakhi in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Muskan Bamne is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Shehzada Dhami is the confirmed contestant of the show.

The other contestants are Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Hema Sharma, Eisha Singh and Shrutika.

The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is "Time Ka Taandav," promising viewers an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future.

The grand premiere which is aired on Colors TV and JioCinema, offered a glimpse into the luxurious new house that contestants will call home.

Viewers were treated to an extensive tour showcasing a spacious living room, an expansive kitchen, and an intriguing confession room.

Notably, the house features a unique jail area designed to resemble a cave, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

During the premiere, Salman engaged in a captivating conversation with his past and future selves, creating a whimsical narrative around the theme.

The host expressed surprise when he encountered his AI-generated future self, who claimed he would still be hosting 'Bigg Boss' in its 38th season. "You must work hard and do the film 'Prem'," his past self advised.

As revealed in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Colors TV, the show's tagline emphasized the chaos to come: "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!"

This season, Bigg Boss is set to unveil the contestants' futures, which stated, "Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future."

Last year's winner, Munawar Faruqui, has set the bar high for this new cohort.

Adding a spiritual dimension to the premiere, spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya made an appearance as a guest.

—ANI