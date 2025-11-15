Tejasswi Prakash talks about facing sleepless nights: ‘I lie down and keep looking at the fan for hours’

Mumbai Nov 15 (IANS) Television star Tejasswi Prakash recently appeared on comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya’s podcast show.

The actress, while in a conversation, opened up on facing sleepless nights for a long time now. Haarsh, trying to boost her morale, said, ‘It's not like that. If you sleep early, you'll get sleep early. You don't get sleep after a certain time.” To this, Tejasswi said, “No, I don't get sleep anyhow. I just lie down. I don't have a mobile or TV in hand or for distraction. I just lie down and keep looking at the fan for hours.”

She added, “Literally, it's so frustrating. You know, hours go by, and sometimes you see the sunrise through the curtains. And you don't get sleep for a single night. Seriously, there are so many nights in a week that I don't sleep at all. Not even for a minute. Also, because I live in a row house, and I am on the ground level, sometimes I hear the sound of birds early in the morning. I can hear it, and then I know that it is morning now.” Haarsh further asked questions on how she functions the following day without sleep.

To this Tejasswi said, “This has been happening for the last year, I think. In the beginning, there was a lot of irritation over ‘why didn't I sleep?’ I used to be so tired that ideally I should have crashed to bed instantly, but no, I was wide awake. That would make my day go bad and make me even more cranky.” Tejasswi added, “But after a while, I realised that ‘even though I didn't sleep the last night, why should I waste the next day?’ So now I wake up and say, ‘That it's okay, I didn't sleep, and it's fine.’

Tejasswi mentioned that even while coming for the podcast shoot with Bharti and Haarsh, she had slept at 6 that morning and woken up at 11 AM. Haarsh was surprised at this and asked her how she was managing with just 5 hours of sleep. To this Tejasswi said, “I just can't sleep!” For the uninitiated, Tejasswi Prakash has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade.

She rose to fame with her show Swaragini and her stint in Bigg Boss season 15. The actress was also the main lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. Tejasswii is currently seen in the fun show Laughter Chefs and recently also turned an entrepreneur.

–IANS

rd/