Teja Sajja calls ‘Mirai’ a story of a boy from Charminar in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming pan-India action adventure film ‘Mirai’, has called it a story of a boy from Charminar in Hyderabad, who is oblivious to his legacy.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in Mumbai, and said, “When ‘Mirai’ was first pitched to me, we knew on day one itself that it is a very ambitious project with the limitations that we have, it is quite difficult to achieve this film. So, we knew that we had to go all out in making this film, we had to travel to different places to achieve the kind of visuals that we want because we did not have the liberty to put on 20-30 sets for the film”.

He further mentioned that action adventure films do not come often in Telugu cinema or for that matter in Indian cinema also.

He told IANS, “So, that part excited me in the first place and as per the character, it is a journey of a boy from Charminar in Hyderabad who does not even know that he belongs to the Yodha's universe which was set up by Ashoka, the great king Ashoka centuries before. So, how he gets on the journey, how he gets to know his dharma and how far will he go to stop the catastrophe from happening and what are the answers that are already kept in our itihasas to face any catastrophe from happening and that is the story sir, that is the idea of the story”.

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is presenting the ‘Mirai’ for the north India territory. Produced by People Media Factory, ‘Mirai’ is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, 2025.

--IANS

aa/