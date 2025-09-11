Teaser of Siddhu Jonnalagada's 'Telusu Kada' promises an intriguing triangular love story in store!

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) The makers of director Neeraja Kona's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic drama, 'Telusu Kada', featuring actors Siddhu Jonnalagada, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in the lead, on Thursday released an entertaining teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, took to its social media handles to share the link to the teaser of the film. It wrote, "Love has never been more confusing and entertaining. #TelusuKadaTeaser out now! #TelusuKada #LoveU2. In cinemas worldwide from October 17th!"

The teaser released strongly suggests a triangular love story, with Siddhu's character navigating a complicated relationship with both Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty's characters.

It may be recalled that actress Srinidhi Shetty plays a character called Raaga while actress Raashi Khanna plays a character called Anjali in the film.

The tagline "Love U2" reinforces this premise. The scenes in the teaser alternate between moments of joy, romance, and what appears to be conflict and emotional turmoil, hinting at a journey of love, loss, and everything in between.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda appears in a charming new avatar, different from his DJ Tillu role. He looks more mature and stylish, and the teaser hints at his character being caught between two women. Raashi is seen showcasing a variety of looks as does Srinidhi Shetty, who appears to be lively and charismatic. Viva Harsha provides the comedic relief, as Siddhu's best buddy.

The teaser showcases beautiful and slick visuals. The colour palette is rich and diverse, with wonderful cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS. S Thaman's music aligns with the overall mood of a new-age love story. Editing for the film is by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film and Sheetal Sharma is in charge of costumes.

The well-cut teaser promises a youthful and emotional romantic drama with a fresh take on a love triangle. 'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.

--IANS

mkr/