Teaser of Raghava Lawrence's brother Elviin's debut film 'Bullet' released

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishal on Friday released the much-awaited teaser of director Innasi Pandiyan's eagerly awaited horror action entertainer 'Bullet', which features Raghava Lawrence in the lead and also marks the debut of Elviin Lawrence, the brother of actor Raghava Lawrence, as a hero.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishal released the teaser saying, "Happy to release the teaser of #Bullet starring @elviinvinu_off. The teaser looks promising and hope it will attain success at the box office for @kathiresan_offl. Congrats to the entire cast and crew. God Bless."

Actor Elviin, for his part, shared the link of the released teaser saying, "I’m beyond thrilled to share the teaser of my debut film #Bullet with you all. This journey has been full of challenges, growth, and endless passion. Thanks to everyone who are involved in this journey. Please send your love and blessings as I take this big step. #BulletTeaser #BullettuBandi."

The teaser released gives the impression that the film will be a horror action thriller. It starts off with a soothsayer saying, "Every tragedy that occurs in our life would have definitely occurred in the world sometime before."

We then see the heroine say to the protagonist, "I have never been able to get anything that I wished for, right from the time I was a child. I don't want to lose you too."

Soon, we get to know that a series of mysterious developments have occurred, making the protagonist and his friends to flee the place. The teaser also gives the impression that the film will stress on the strength of friendship as a scene shows the protagonist refusing to leave the place without his friends and his friends in turn saying that they would be there with him.

The teaser adds to the excitement of viewers with a scene in which we hear a character say,"Sometimes, to learn the truth, we need a power beyond science." There is also a voice over that says, "Time is more powerful than the universe. No one in this world has won against time. In life, we don't find answers to a few riddles. Even if we choose to oversee it, it will continue to haunt us..."

The film, which will feature brothers Raghava Lawrence and Elviin in the lead, will also have Telugu star Sunil, actress Vaishali and comedian Singampuli in pivotal roles.

Produced by Five Star Creations Kathiresan, the film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Aravinnd Singh. Editing for the film is by Vadivel Vimal Raj and action sequences have been choreographed by Phantom Pradeep. Art direction for the film is by Raju P.

