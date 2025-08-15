Teaser of Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara's 'Dear Students' promises a laugh riot!

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of directors George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar's eagerly awaited action comedy film 'Dear Students', featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead, on Friday released a hilarious teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the teaser of the film, actor Nivin Pauly wrote, "‘Dear Students’ official teaser is out. A film by @GeorgePhilipRoy & @Sandeepkumark1p, with the amazing #Nayanthara and a batch of newcomers as #DearStudents and I am happy to have joined the journey!"

The teaser begins with Hari (Nivin Pauly) listing the different kinds of a dish available at his bakery to Nayanthara, who he mistakes for a customer. Nayanthara tells him that she is there to discuss a personal issue with him and asks him to sit down.

Hari gets the wrong impression the moment she says personal and plonks himself right next to her. Nayanthara takes a moment to realise what has happened and then asks him with a smile and in a cynical tone,"Why did you stop with just sitting on the chair? You could've sat on my lap."

Hari gets the message as he mutters to himself "Straight on the face!". He then turns to an elderly person standing close to the table and says, "We need to talk something personal. Please step aside." To this, the man replies, "We are cops."

The teaser gives away the fact that Nayanthara plays a cop in the film, which will revolve around a bunch of school students. Apart from comedy, the film also has quite a bit of action to offer.

Cinematography for the film is by Anend C Chandran - Shinoz, while music for the film is by Justin Varghese and Sibi Mathew Alex. Background Score is by Sibi Mathew Alex. Editing for the film is by Lal Krishna and Costume Design is by Melwy J and Mashar Hamsa.

