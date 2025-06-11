Teaser of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' promises grim action drama laced with sibling sentiment!

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Wednesday, released a teaser of the film that suggests the story will revolve around the bond between a brother and his sister, who is looking to keep her word despite life threatening circumstances.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link of the teaser. It said, "A powerful promise sparks a fierce battle for survival...! Presenting the absolutely intense #BangerFromThammudu. In theatres from July 4th, 2025."

The teaser gives away the fact that Nithiin plays a trained archer in this film and that the story revolves around the bond a brother shares with his sister, who is looking to keep up her promise.

The teaser begins with a voice over. The voice says, "Look at your sister. She is ready to die rather than lose her character." Nithiin's voice is then heard saying, " She couldn't keep her word due to a mistake she did then. Now, I've got a chance to help her keep her word. And I will."

We then realise that the story happens in a place called Ambaragodugu. The place is unique as there is only way to either enter or get out of it. The place seems to be filled with grim looking characters and it is evident that one cannot set foot outside the region, once one enters it.

Meanwhile, those concerned for the safety of Nithiin are seen urging him to get away from the place as far as possible. The teaser gives the impression that Nithiin's sister and her young child are trapped in this place.

Soon, we get to understand the mood of the protagonist. "The world won't understand if we tell with love. But if we tell the same thing in a violent way..." We also learn that the antagonist is particular that Nithiin and his sister don't manage to get away from the place at any cost.

The teaser ends with a punchline from Nithiin. "You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can't keep up your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise."

Apart from Nithiin, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.

The film, which has been produced by Raju - Shirish, has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film is by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction is by G M Sekhar.

Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan have worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.

--IANS

mkr/