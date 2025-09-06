Teaser of J D Chakravarthy-starrer 'Jyathasya Maranam Druvam' promises a gripping crime thriller in store

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) The makers of director Shravan Jonnada's upcoming investigative crime thriller 'Jyathasya Maranam Druvam', featuring actors JD Chakravarthy, Naresh Agastya and Seerat Kapoor in the lead, have now released a gripping teaser of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Malkapuram Shiva Kumar under the Suraksh banner with Trisha as the presenter, the film will also feature yesteryear actress Preeti Jhangiani in a pivotal role. Interestingly, Preeti Jhangiani will be making her return to the big screen with this suspense thriller.

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who shared the link to the teaser on her X timeline, wrote, "The silence breaks. The spark rises. The mystery unfolds. #JhatasyaMaranamDhruvam teaser is out now. Written & Directed by #ShravanJonnada. Produced by #MalkapuramShivaKumar."

The teaser shows Naresh Agastya as a man who is in a state of dejection as a result of his sweetheart having died. The teaser also gives away the fact that J D Chakravarthy plays an IPS officer called Vikram Kumar in the film and he begins to inquire into a complaint lodged by an elderly man. Soon, the cops find that the case involves double murders....

Speaking at the teaser launch event, JD Chakravarthy said that producer Shiva Kumar was a very passionate producer and that the post-production work of the film was happening in Mumbai without any compromise.

Actor Naresh Agastya, who spoke on the occasion, said that he really liked the story of the film and that it was a good content-oriented script. Stating that he had a great time working with actor J D Chakravarthy, Naresh disclosed that J D Chakaravarthy had made such a huge impression on him as an actor. "When his bike song in Gulabi released, I was so impressed that I invested 70 lakhs on bikes," he disclosed, much to the amusement of those present. The actor also said that both JD Chakravarthy and he loved bikes.

Director Shravan, who spoke on the occasion, pointed out that this was a very intense script and that the investigation part had come out in an amazing fashion.

Shravan also went on to disclose that it was actor JD Chakravarthy who suggested the title for the film.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by Arjun Raja and editing by Viplav.

--IANS

mkr/