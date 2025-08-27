Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially engaged

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Grammy winning singer Taylor Swift and American football tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

The couple shared the big news on Instagram with a carousel of photos and wrote as the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The photos capture the moment Kelce got down on his knee in a rose garden, including a close up shot of the diamond engagement ring.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been a major topic of discussion since they first went public in October 2023. Kelce was the one who made the first move that sparked their relationship, and it started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Swift’s “Eras Tour” in July 2023, reports variety.com.

Swift revealed details of her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on Kelce and his brother Jason’s “New Heights” podcast earlier this month.

“Thanks for having me on my favorite podcast,” she said on the show.

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, and I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

In an early “New Heights” episode, Kelce revealed that he had planned to give Swift his phone number via friendship bracelet when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri (the same stadium he plays for the Chiefs) but didn’t get the chance to do so.

Following that failed attempt, he got some help from people close to Swift to get her attention, eventually leading to her contacting him directly. After a bit of talking back and forth, the couple had their official first date in New York and, since then, have been unable to stay away from the public and media limelight.

Swift explained that “The Life of a Showgirl” was inspired by the joy that being on the “Eras Tour” brought her.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she continued. “It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record. And like you said, bangers.”

--IANS

dc/