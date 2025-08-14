Taylor Swift new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to release on October 3

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Grammy winning-singer Taylor Swift revealed that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3.

Swift shared the news through Instagram, as she also unveiled the cover art.

In the picture, the "Fortnight" singer is seen wearing a bedazzled one-piece featuring cut-outs as she lies in a body of water and she rests her hand on her head. Her look still features her signature red lip with edgy smokey eye make-up, reports people.com.

"And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3," she captioned the post.

The album is produced by Swift, Max Martin and Shellback.

In follow-up photos, Swift is channeling her showgirl era with rhinestones, feathers and matching headpieces.

Swift also released the track list, which revealed that Sabrina Carpenter will be featured on the title track. The other songs include "Elizabeth Taylor," "Ruin the Friendship," "Honey," "Actually Romantic," "CANCELLED!", "Eldest Daughter", "Father Figure", "Opalite" and "The Fate of Ophelia."

Swift announced her forthcoming LP in an Instagram video teaser on the New Heights podcast, which her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce co-host.

In the video clip, Swift could be seen asking, "Can I show you something?"

"Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it," Jason, 37, replied, which the "Fortnight" hitmaker confirmed.

He then asked Swift what she had in the briefcase. "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl," Swift replied.

Travis then cheered, "TS 12!"

However, the actual album cover was kept under wraps at the time. Then, Swift's website began to feature blurred mint green and orange LP artwork, alongside options to purchase vinyl, cassette and CD versions. The CD edition will come with a poster.

In the backdrop of the video, there were several books with orange covers that could be seen, featuring works of artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marc Chagall and Ruth Asawa.

Swift's previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in 2024.

--IANS

dc/