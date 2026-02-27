Taylor Swift love ‘The Traitors’

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift harbours special love for ‘The Traitors’. The singer and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, are avid viewers of the reality competition series.

Read More

Her future mother-in-law Donna Kelce, who was the latest season's first-ever Secret Traitor but got banished during episode three, has confirmed, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on The Traitors' reunion special, Donna said when asked if Taylor watched the show: “Yes, she’s a watcher. So is her family. They love Traitors”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Donna admitted her sons, Jason Kelce and Taylor's fiance Travis Kelce, were surprised by her "trecherous" behaviour on the reality show, which was won by former Love Island USA contestant and Traitor Rob Rausch.

Asked what her kids thought of her performance on the show, she said: "They thought that I gave it my best shot, but they’re like, you know, you were probably more treacherous than we thought you could be”.

Travis and Jason previously admitted they were "so proud" of their mom due to her "fantastic" performance on The Traitors.

Speaking on their New Heights podcast last month, Jason said, “I thought she did fantastic. “Like, I know she was eliminated, but I think it’s really hard to go into those shows as, like, an outsider that you become, like, an easy target to try and manoeuvre in that show. I loved watching her in it. She was way more deceitful and devious than I thought Mom could ever be, which was surprising”.

Travis added, "She stood her ground at the round table. I was so proud of her, man. She looked like she was having a blast, enjoying it all. It was just so cool to see her in this moment”.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised comedian Ron Funches for “sticking by and being kind to” Donna, even if he “probably felt a certain way after he found out she was the secret Traitor”.

Meanwhile, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, has admitted she was annoyed that Donna was cast as the Secret Traitor because she felt "Mama Kelce" was at a disadvantage because she couldn't even form alliances with the other Traitors as her identity was hidden.

Speaking on the Green Light podcast, she said, "I'm annoyed that she was a secret traitor for some reason. So, for some reason, her being a secret traitor has irked me to a degree I can't explain. "I wanted her to have her best chance to team up with people... If she were a traitor but not the secret traitor, I think she would have nailed it because she's just too sweet”.

--IANS

aa/