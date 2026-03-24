Taylor Swift has 'hugely influenced' Maya Hawke’s music

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) “Stranger Things” actress and folk singer Maya Hawke shared that Grammy winner Taylor Swift has always inspired her vulnerable approach to songwriting.

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Hawke will release Maitreya Corso, the follow-up to 2024's Chaos Angel, on May 1. She reflected on how much influence the Fate of Ophelia star has had on herself and countless others.

“I think she inspired a generation. She made a generation of young people listen to music and think, ‘Oh, wow, my life could matter. My feelings could matter. The details of it could matter.’

And of course it’s a Blakean thing, the minute particulars — the more specific you make something, the more relatable it actually is. But I was hugely influenced by her,” Hawke told Rolling Stone.

She added: “I’ve been listening to her music my entire life. You could start any song from any word and I would be able to know where you were and finish it, probably.”

Hawke also shared the track Lioness from her forthcoming LP Maitreya Corso is about her Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink, and a day on the set of the hit sci-fi series where she inspired her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I was actually talking about working on Stranger Things. There was a day where I was really grumpy and not feeling inspired. And I came into set as a background player in a scene she was in, and I remembered how magical acting is.”

“I just watched her pick a spirit out of the universe and make the whole room quiet and speak truth and turn something from a game of playing pretend into something extremely authentic. It was a kick in my butt — bring it every time, every second. Don’t get lazy for one second. When I was at drama school, I used to complain — 80 per cent of the day is magic, but 20 per cent is total bull honky.”

“And then I started working, and I was like, ‘Oh, whoa, 80-20 is a high percentage of magic.’ And that was a moment where I was like, ‘You are shrinking the ratio. You are losing touch with the magic. It’s not the art that’s depressed. You are.’ I think she’s the greatest actress of our generation.”

Hawke and Sadie Sink played Robin Buckley and Max Mayfield, respectively, on Stranger Things.

--IANS

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