Tarun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba's film titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi; To hit screens on August 1

Hyderabad, July 5 (IANS) Director A R Sajeev's emotionally charged, socially relevant film featuring Tarun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead has been titled 'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi', its makers announced on Saturday.

The film, which has been jointly produced by S Originals in association with Movieverse Studios, will hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year.

The film features Tarun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles, with the duo bringing their unique charm and depth to portray a pair navigating complex emotional journeys. Known for their compelling performances, both actors promise to deliver powerful portrayals that will resonate deeply with the audience.

S Originals Founder Srujan Yarabolu, in a statement, shared their enthusiasm about the project, "After the success of 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, we are thrilled to once again offer audiences a film that combines high emotional intensity with social relevance. The film’s relatable setting connects deeply with viewers, and Tarun and Eesha bring life to their characters in a way that makes this movie stand out."

Speaking about the collaboration between the production houses, IN10 Media Managing Director Aditya Pittie said, "This partnership between Movieverse Studios and S Originals brings together an exceptional team of talent both in front and behind the camera. We are proud to present a film that blends cinematic storytelling with real-life themes, designed to resonate with audiences on an emotional level. After the successful announcement of Rakkaiye, Movieverse continues to deepen its focus on regional content that reflects the diversity and cultural richness of India."

Movieverse Studios CEO Vivek Krishnani added, "This film is more than just entertainment. It is a reflection of society and its evolving dynamics. The emotional depth and complexity of the narrative, combined with the outstanding performances of Tarun Bhasckser and Eesha Rebba, will leave a lasting impact on audiences. Their chemistry and skillful portrayals will elevate this film to an unforgettable level."

