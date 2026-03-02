Tara Sutaria taps her inner Parsi baker, whips fresh cream & jam scones in new house

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria seems to have tapped into her inner Parsi baker on Sunday evening, after she made some fresh scones and treated her fans to a glimpse of her homemade delights.

Sharing pictures of lipsmacking delicacies topped with clotted cream and jam, Tara wrote, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

In the picture, the actress, without revealing her face, is seen holding a delicate plate with two golden-brown scones generously layered with thick clotted cream and a dollop of berry jam.

In the background, you can see more scones resting on a baking tray all set to be baked.

Tara further added a playful touch to her post and wrote, “Parsi pro max” and further shared, “(can’t believe I baked these scones and made the cream in 45 minutes )”.

The actress appeared delighted seeing her own baking skills, and proudly showcased her talent to her fans through her social media posts.

Tara Sutaria is currently on a success spree.

The actress has bought her first house in the city of Mumbai. She had shared glimpses of her new luxurious abode, and wrote on her social media account, “To new beginnings…. To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open (sic)."

The post showed the actress dressed in a beautiful off-white saree, accessorized with some traditional golden jewellery and a gajra in her hair.

She also gave a sneak peek into various corners of her stunning home. The wall unit of her house saw the iconic coffee mug that had received during her stint on the talk show Koffee with Karan.

