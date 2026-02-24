Tara Sutaria flaunts her special ‘Koffee With Karan’ mug on the wall unit of her new luxurious house

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria’s new house has a beautiful wall unit that features her ‘Koffee With Karan’ special mug.

Read More

The actress recently shared pictures from her aesthetically done living room, where a well-lit built-in wall unit displayed an array of books, framed photographs, vinyl records, artefacts and décor pieces. It also included the iconic black ‘Koffee With Karan’ mug placed proudly among her possessed collectibles.

For the uninitiated, Tara had appeared on “Koffee With Karan” Season 6 in 2022 alongside her ‘Heropanti 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff.

The actress seems to have moved on with her reported breakup with actor Veer Pahariya and seems to be focusing on both her personal and professional life. The actress who shared glimpses of her new luxurious abode, wrote on her social media account, “To new beginnings…. To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open (sic)."

The post showed Tara dressed in a beautiful off-white saree. She accessorized her ethnic look with some traditional golden jewellery and a gajra in her hair, which had been tied in a bun.

She also gave a sneak peek into various corners of of her stunning home.

Carrying a charming retro vibe, the house flaunted some aesthetically pleasing teakwood furniture.

Tara was also seen flaunting her piano placed in an open space with wooden flooring.

She was also seen performing what appears to be a housewarming ritual for her new home.

Recently, Tara had been creating a lot of buzz due to her alleged breakup with actor Veer Pahariya. If the reports are to be believed, the exes had begun dating in early 2025. The couple confirmed their relationship in July last year. However, the speculation that Tara and Veer have parted ways started doing rounds after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert controversy.

While neither of the two have commented on the matter, Tara was missing from Veer's recent birthday bash. Not just that, she did not even share a birthday wish for him on social media, fueling the breakup rumours.

Recently, Veer was also making a solo appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception in Mumbai.

--IANS

rd/