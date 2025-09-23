Tara Sharma shares fond memories of working with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) As Dibakar Banerjee’s cult comedy “Khosla Ka Ghosla” completed 19 years, Tara Sharma took a walk down memory lane, recalling the fun-filled moments and camaraderie she shared on set with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and the ensemble cast.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of throwbacks from the set and penned a heartfelt note that read, “I’ve always loved taking photos and making little notes about them. Here a few from our film #khoslakaghosla that is 19 today! Wow how time flies. And yes I have an album with literal diary entries beside each photo reminding me of all the fun and adventures we had shooting this gem. I guess I was #vlogging and insta storying before it really became a thing! Video of me finding the album and reading some diary entries on #thetarasharmashow YouTube channel.”

“Had forgotten lots of little details so it’s really lovely to look back once in a while. Nerdy? Absolutely haaha, but grateful for the memories they conjure up. Thankful to be part of this little film with a big heart that went on to become a big hit and cult classic. From my first of 3 auditions, to being thrilled to be cast in it to all the experiences making it amongst brilliant actors, legends and stars. The learnings have been immense and continue.”

Tara concluded the post, writing, “Thank you all for the amazing times and here’s to many more. @anupampkher @boman_irani @ranvirshorey @pathakvinay @dabasparvin (the black and white photos in this carousel were taken by him, thanks Cherru) @kiranjoneja @savitaraj_hiremath @raajhiremath23 #dibakarbanerjee @jaideep__sahni #navinnischol #niteshpandey @roopycullum @utvfilms @tandavfilmsentertainment and everyone else. Please feel free to tag and sorry if I missed anyone out. Onward and upward touch wood #staysafe.”

“Khosla Ka Ghosla” which marked Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial debut, starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolved around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), a middle-class Delhi man, and his family’s struggle to win back their plot of land that had been taken over by a cunning builder, Khurana (Boman Irani).

The movie was released on 22 September 2006.

