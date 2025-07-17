Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) ‘Masti’ fame actress Tara Sharma fondly remembered her late secretary, Rajkumar Tiwari, who played a pivotal role in shaping her journey in the film industry.

Acknowledging his unwavering support and guidance, the actress shared that many of the major films she acted in were brought to her through Tiwari's efforts. On Thursday, Tara took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of her first and only real film industry ‘secretary’ alongside a heartfelt note.

The ‘Page 3’ actress wrote, “So sorry to hear of Tiwariji’s passing.” My first and only real film industry ‘secretary’ as managers or agents were known back then. Deepest condolences to all his loved ones. While we had not met in a long time, I have very fond memories of Tiwariji and am always grateful for the work we did together. Most of the big films I have acted in were brought to me by him. He introduced me to the makers and most worked out.”

“We had a special bond. Mutual respect. He worked for other more famous people and I truly believe he gave each one his best and made each of us feel special. I did get a chance to say thank you to him many times and a while ago when I heard he was unwell but being a proud man I don’t think he wanted us to meet him when he was weak though we would have liked to. In a world now where big agencies manage talent and for someone like me who is not a super star and yet not unknown I honestly often find I manage myself best as I don’t think huge talent agencies view me at hot property, and newer small ones, don’t fully get me and all the different things I do.”

Tara Sharma added, “So from literally finding me, when dear Feroze Khan ji offered me a film, to understanding my sensibilities and getting me films like Om Jai Jagadish, Masti, Page 3 Bardaasth and more, thank you. You respected family lots and when I got married and organically made priority our kids and family, you understood. Films stopped coming in but you respected and praised my show and reinventions. When new films started coming in you called to congratulate me. Thank you.”

“While many praise the professionalism of today and yes there are aspects that deserve the praise but there were ofcourse also many professional agents then too. And while deals may have happened in slightly less formal ways, if one had representation by someone who ‘got you’ it was special. He knew what I was okay with and not. Bailed me out of a few things I wasn’t comfy with. Encouraged me to be more confident in the filmy world that was sort of new to me post the corporate work I came from. His respect for my Dad and Mum and family and praising my pedigree, while that may sound old fashioned, was touching. Rest In Peace.”

On July 16, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to share the sorrowful news of his longtime manager, Rajkumar Tiwari’s passing. Tiwari had been by Riteish’s side since the very start of his film career.

More than just a manager, Rajkumar Tiwari was a well-known figure in the industry, having spent much of his life in Bollywood. He was also known to have worked with cinema legends like Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan during his extensive career.

