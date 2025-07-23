Tanushree Dutta seeks spiritual solace in Sawan after alleging harassment at home

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta has shared her first post after releasing an emotional video in which she alleged ongoing harassment at her home.

In the tearful clip, the actress spoke about facing mental and physical distress, claiming that her life has been under constant threat since 2018. Tanushree was seen crying as she pleaded for help, claiming she is facing harassment in her own home. She shared that the ongoing distress has pushed her to approach the police for support. On Wednesday, Dutta took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of herself with the caption “Har Har Mahadev!!.”

In the image, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress is seen striking a pose while looking at the camera. In the following post, Tanushree shared a video of herself.

Yesterday, Tanushree Dutta posted a tearful video of herself wherein she said, “Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came.”

She further mentioned, “They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated. I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't even hire maids because they planted maids in my house.”

For the caption, she wrote, “I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late.”

Back in 2008, Tanushree Dutta had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film “Horn Ok Please.” A decade later, in September 2018, she revisited the incident publicly, drawing widespread attention and helping ignite a larger conversation about sexual harassment in the Indian film industry.

--IANS

ps/