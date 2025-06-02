Tanuj Virwani on ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2: I am cautiously optimistic

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in “Rana Naidu” Season 2, has been a “massive fan” of the first season. He said he had a phenomenal experience shooting and that he was cautiously optimistic about the second installment of the series.

Tanuj said: "The experience has been truly phenomenal. I am a massive fan of the first season. In fact, I used to keep pestering Karan Anshuman who is also my showrunner for all 3 seasons of Inside Edge. I used to tell him to give me a role as I really wanted to be a part of his special universe.”

He added: “It doesn't matter what he wrote for me as I always knew he would write something nice for me. Cut to a few months, he was back. He said that he's developing something and he thought I would be fit for that part. So he asked me to catch up and discuss more. When I heard the narration, I loved what he had written for me and I knew I could bring something different to the table. I am always excited to try new and different stuff.”

The actor said that when there are “handful of scenes” and the “role” is pivotal to the larger narrative, “it can freeze you off the shackles.”

“When you are the main lead in a show or a film, there's more added responsibility on your shoulders and maybe that chance to experiment and freedom is a little less. But, when you are in a handful of scenes and your role is very important to the larger narrative, it can freeze you off the shackles.”

He added: “That's what this role of Chirag Oberoi in 'Rana Naidu Season 2' offered me. I am cautiously optimistic and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Talking about other cast members, he said: “We also have some fantastic additions. Kriti Kharbanda and I are playing brothers and sisters, Rajat Kapoor is playing our father. There's a very interesting dynamic between the three of us and I truly can't wait for 13th June."

“Rana Naidu” Season 2 is set to stream on Netflix from June 13.

“Rana Naidu” is an action crime drama television series on Netflix directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati (as the title character), Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. The series was released on 10 March 2023.

--IANS

dc/