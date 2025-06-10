Tanmay Nagar joins ‘Jhanak’, to play Megha Chakraborty's step son

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Tanmay Nagar, who was last seen essaying an antagonist named Arjun Shekhawat in the show “Pushpa Impossible” starring Karuna Pandey Vaidya, has now joined the cast of “Jhanak”.

He said he will be seen playing an angry step son to Megha Chakraborty’s character Ishani.

Tanmay said: "I'm delighted to join the cast of Jhanak. I will essay the role of Yash. He is Ishani's (Megha Chakraborty) step son. He is angry, emotional, and doesn’t hide his feelings.”

Tanmay said that his character doesn’t accept Ishani as his mother.

“He is openly rude to Ishani, his stepmother, and clearly shows that he doesn’t accept her. Yash believes his father has forgotten his real mother and replaced her with Ishani, which he can’t accept,” said the actor.

Sharing more details about his character, Tanmay said: “He doesn’t believe in staying silent—he says what’s on his mind, even if it hurts someone. He talks back, insults Ishani in front of others, and makes sure she knows that she is not welcome in the house. His anger is direct, and he doesn’t care what others think."

Tanmay’s character is brimming with drama and shares that he is not afraid of causing fights.

He shared, "His girlfriend Ankita (Sneha Bhawsar) also joins him in making Ishani feel unwanted. Together, they treat her badly and make fun of her. Yash is not afraid of creating fights or drama. He wants Ishani out of his life and will do anything to make that happen."

"Yash’s character brings strong conflict and tension in the story. He openly challenges Ishani and becomes one of the main reasons her journey becomes so difficult after the leap," he added.

Tanmay has previously featured in projects such as the web series Gunaah, along with TV shows such as Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

