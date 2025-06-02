Tanishk Bagchi on ‘Saiyaara’ title track: It would mark the beginning of new era of romance

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has worked on the title track of the upcoming film “Saiyaara”, said that he had a strong feeling that the track would mark the beginning of a new era of romance.

Tanishk said: “I had a strong feeling that this song would mark the beginning of a new era of romance. Saiyaara is the only song that was part of the film right from the start. Since I was involved in the film from the beginning, the song blended perfectly with the story.”

The title track, Saiyaara, is a heartfelt collaboration between composer Tanishk Bagchi, and co-composer Arsalan Abdullah and Faheem Nizami. The full track is set to release on June 3, 2025, adding to the growing anticipation around the film.

He added: “It is my first association with YRF. The name Saiyaara was given by Mohit Suri sir, although the song had a different name when we first started composing it. When I played the song for Mohit sir for the first time, he absolutely loved it and so did the YRF team”

Tanishk shared that the film’s director Mohit Suri guided him for the entire concept of the song.

“And we worked closely to shape its sound. It was a beautiful collaboration between me, Faheem, and Arsalan. This song is just the beginning of a new genre and we’re bringing back the essence of old melodies, with something fresh and original,” he said.

The production of the track was led by Tanishk and his team, with guitarist Kalyan.

Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release the romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The musician s known for tracks like "Vaaste", "Bolna", "Ve Maahi", "Aankh Maarey" (recreated), "Dilbar" (recreated), "Jehda Nasha" (recreated) and "Lut Gaye" (recreated).

