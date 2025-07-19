Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals two things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa S Mukerji is making changes in the way she approaches her work. The actress, who earlier used to easily trust the vision of fellow artistes, has now made it a point to see through the grand visions and tall promises, and gauge how strongly they hold the ground.

The actress has always been passionate about the world of movies, and is an avid viewer of content. 'To err is human' and like an honest individual who has complete understanding about where she stands in life, Tanishaa too isn’t shying away from accepting her past mistakes as an actor.

Talking about the same, "As artistes, we tend to trust our gut feeling. Sometimes its right and sometimes its not and that’s a part of everyone’s life. Like anyone else, I too have made my share of mistakes in my career. But what’s important is self-introspection and self-awareness and based on that awareness and experience, I want to ensure that I don’t repeat any of my errors of the past. Before, there were times where I used to believe in people and their so-called visions and I would go with the flow believing in them. Unfortunately, that belief hasn’t done much good to me and I have been let down after trusting people and their words. But now, I have evolved as an actor with time and experience and that’s why, I want to utilize my time and energy only in those avenues where there’s complete clarity”.

The actress shared that there have been many times where she gave chances to confused people by thinking they deserve a fair opportunity to showcase their talent. But now, she has realised that she cannot do something like this anymore as it will be nothing less than self-sabotage.

She further mentioned, “You can believe in people and it’s good to give people confidence. But, if it is at the cost of your own work and credibility, it isn’t a very wise thing and I have realized that very well now. Vision needs to meet clarity. Without clarity, there’s absolutely no vision and I have learnt it the hard way. I am looking forward to working with visionary directors who have complete clarity and knowledge about what they are making. It can be someone who’s been in the business for many years or it can also be someone who is relatively new in the scenario. While it’s always a pleasure to work with directors who have proven themselves time and again, I am also looking forward to working with new directors provided they have complete clarity about what they want in their project”.

The actress said that some of the new-age directors have studied cinema and have done their research so well. She believes that even a first-time filmmaker can make a phenomenal film because they have done their homework right. So as an artiste, she is always looking forward to pushing the boundaries, experimenting & exploring.

She went on, “The only non-negotiable things for me are clarity and vision. With experience, you slowly learn who is coming to you with knowledge and clarity and who isn’t. As an actor, you want to play something that challenges you. But, professionally, I am no longer in the zone to work with people who are still 'figuring out'. That’s a matter of the past and I can’t let it hamper my work anymore. Being around confused actors, directors and producers isn’t my cup of tea anymore. For me, it is only about working with those directors who are making a project because they are passionate about it and have complete clarity and not because of just the sake of making a project. Unfortunately in today’s time and the world we live in, people are trying to copy others”.

“I don’t want to indulge and work with copycats. I would rather enjoy working more with people who have complete clarity, passion & vision in them. Fingers crossed. Looking forward”, she added.

--IANS

aa/