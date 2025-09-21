Tanishaa Mukerji remembers late uncle Deb Mukherjee ahead of Durga Puja

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) With Navratri 2025 just around the corner, actress Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about the famous Mukherjee Durga Puja Pandal.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she remembered her late uncle, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March this year.

For the unaware, Deb Mukherjee was the one who used to be responsible for organizing the pandal every year.

Speaking to IANS, Tanishaa revealed that this year it would be a little difficult for the family to attend the puja.

"It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year is no more and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward," Tanishaa said.

She shared that Deb Mukherjee wanted the Durga Puja to be more grand with each passing year, and keeping this in mind, they are doing a lot of things on social media this time.

She added that Deb Mukherjee wanted more people to be provided food on Durga Puja, so this year, they wish to feed a large number of people during the festivities.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father and Kajol and Rani Mukerji's uncle passed away on March 14 this year, at the age of 83.

Deb Mukherjee's mother, Satidevi was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee were his brothers.

The veteran actor was married not once but twice. He has a daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, who is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee last graced the screen in a cameo appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Kaminey", featuring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

