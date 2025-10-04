Tania reveals what her last 3 months looked like post attack on her father

Punjab, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Tania has been undergoing a challenging time for the last 3 months, ever since her father, Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, was attacked by two unidentified men in his clinic in Moga on July 4.

Expressing the emotional turmoil she had to go through these last few months, the 'Lekh' actress penned an emotional note on social media.

Sharing a string of pictures from the hospital, Tania wrote, "This is what my last 3 months have looked like. From July 4th till today…Life has taken me through corridors I never imagined walking—ICUs, OTs, endless waiting rooms (sic)".

Revealing how her life moved between the sets and the hospital, she added, "Everyday has been a test of faith, strength, and surrender.

On some mornings, I was under studio lights, smiling for the camera… and by night, I was in the ICU, holding back tears by my father’s bedside. Somewhere in between, my life changed. I have zero idea how life changed from vanities to ventilators. How I no more talked about scripts, lipstick shades and cameras But it was all about tracheostomy, gut bleeds, tlc counts and blood units. But now I value life more than anything."

Revealing how the experience ended up changing her to the core, Tania went on to say, "And yet—I am grateful. Grateful to God who if entrusted me with this battle, also blessed me with the strength and support to face it. I value the artist in me more too. Because while the world often sees actors only as entertainers, for us this craft is also our livelihood. The smiles you see on screen may sometimes be hiding the deepest battles behind it."

"The journey is still not over yet. But yeah. Once in the middle of an ordinary life- An extraordinary experience happens. Thank you to everyone who has been there for me and my family through this though time…Your kindness is etched in my heart forever. (Red heart emoji) Wishing good health, love and positivity for everyone… may this festive season brings light to everyone’s life," the post concluded.

