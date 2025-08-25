Tamannaah, Diana Penty-starrer series ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ to premiere from September 12

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty’s upcoming series ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is all set to stream on Prime Video from September 12.

The show also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

Karan Johar, producer of Do You Wanna Partner, said that the series “is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries.”

“It’s quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad.”

He added: “We’re proud of the colourful, chaotic world we’ve built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I’m thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe.”

“Do You Wanna Partner” is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty) on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up.

Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and ‘brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad.

Do You Wanna Partner is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta and executive produced by Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar, who has also directed the series alongside Collin D’Cunha.

The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gongopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gongopadhayay and Nishant Nayak.

Apoorva Mehta, producer, said: “With Do You Wanna Partner, we set out to create a series that’s entertaining and relevant. The incredible ensemble led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, has brought authenticity, warmth and spark to every scene adding real depth to the narrative.”

“Behind the camera, the series was shaped by a phenomenal creative team whose passion and vision are evident in every frame.”

“Do You Wanna Partner” serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition and agency.

Somen Mishra, executive producer, said, “This series has been an immensely rewarding creative journey – from concept to screen. What sets it apart is not just its humour and vibrancy, but the way it celebrates ambition and female friendship with honesty and heart.”

“Tamannaah and Diana light up the screen with their electric chemistry, while the rest of our stellar cast members add texture, weight and warmth to the world we’ve built.”

Mishra said that the writing team, led by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora, has created a world that is contemporary, hilarious, and full of heart, brought to life brilliantly under Achint and Collin’s direction.

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals, Prime Video, India, added: “Do You Wanna Partner is a bold and spirited tale of ambition, friendship, and hustle—told through the lens of two women rewriting the rules in a male-dominated industry…”

Madhok added: “With its relatable characters, sharp writing, and a distinctly Indian flavour, the series brings female entrepreneurship to life with warmth, wit and infectious energy, powered by the vibrant performances of Tamannaah, Diana and a stellar ensemble cast.”

