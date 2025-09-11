Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how her new OTT show projects female entrepreneurs differently

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming show ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, has shared what she liked about the show as a consumer of content.

The actress spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the show, and said that this show presents the women moving up the power gradient compared to other content pieces which show powerful women as someone who has already arrived.

Talking about the same, the actress told IANS, “So when I first read the script, the space of entrepreneurial dramedy, I had not seen it in a fictionalised way, I haven't seen it and both the protagonists are women, that too in that combination, it hasn't been shown yet and I really loved the sitcom energy that it had, which is when I was watching the characters because they are very interesting people”.

She went on, “As you follow their journey, you experience a world, like my favourite show growing up was ‘Ally McBeal’ and its backdrop was a law firm, so a world of lawyers is shown through those characters, so I feel like this show has that kind of vibe to it”.

When asked if the ‘Ally McBeal’ was her template, she said, “No, no, not at all, they're very different people. But, I think it's the likeability, sometimes some characters are likeable because they somewhat represent a very strong section of society”.

“What I also loved about the show is that, women, how they become powerful, that journey is shown here. Otherwise, when you show powerful women, you already show them arrived at that place and they're already there and they're in a suit boot, whatever business they're doing, they're running and it always looks like they've already reached there”, she added.

