Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan to star in Shashanka Ghosh’s horror ‘Ragini 3’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan will be seen in the upcoming date night horror film “Ragini 3” headlined by Shashanka Ghosh, known for helming Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

Read More

Ragini 3 is a gripping date night horror that promises thrills, humour, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment by Balaji Motion Pictures. With Shashanka Ghosh stepping in as director, Sahir Raza continues to be the creative force on the project.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Ragini 3 is already generating strong buzz. Further details about the project remain under wraps, but anticipation around this Date Night Horror continues to build.

Tamannaah was last seen in “Odela 2”. The film is a sequel to Odela Railway Station. It centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

She will next be seen in Vvan with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

The film, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia, is scheduled to release on 15 May 2026. Originally, the movie was set to hit theaters around Chhath in 2025. Announcing the updated release date on social media, Sidharth had written, “The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure.”

Meanwhile, Junaid is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. He made his lead acting debut with the leading role of social reformer Karsandas Mulji in the period drama film Maharaj. It is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, about a priest who sexually assaulted women.

In 2025, Khan had his first theatrical release opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. He will next star with Sai Pallavi in the Sapporo-set film Mere Raho, produced by his father.

--IANS

dc/