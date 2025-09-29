Tamannaah Bhatia calls Navratri 'a chance to return to ourselves'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia called the auspicious festival of Navratri "a chance to return to ourselves".

The 'Baahubali' actress attended what looked like a 'Mata Ki Chowki'. The video dropped by her on her IG showed Tamannaah putting Mehendi, dancing, and praying in front of Mata Rani during a devotional evening.

Her post was further accompanied by a heartfelt note about what Navratri signifies for the diva.

Revealing that for her, Maa Durga stands for unwavering courage, Tamannaah penned on the photo-sharing app, "Navratri is not just nine nights of devotion, but it’s also nine chances to return to ourselves. Each evening’s a reminder that the Goddess is not only in temples or festivals, she’s in every breath we take (sic)."

"Durga stands for the courage to fight the battles we have been avoiding. Lakshmi teaches us to welcome abundance, not just in wealth but in love, kindness, and possibility. Saraswati gifts the clarity to speak our truth and choose wisely when the path isn’t clear. Kali burns away the fears, habits, and old stories that keep us small," the 'Odela 2' actor added.

Expressing her strong faith in Maa, Tamannaah went on to share, "When we surrender to Maa, we stop waiting for life to hand us miracles and start finding them in our own actions. It isn’t about how many rituals we perform, it’s about letting those nine nights quietly rewrite the way we see ourselves."

"This Navratri, light every diya not only for the Goddess you worship, but for the Goddess you already are. Keep surrendering. Keep rising.

Jai Mata Di. Shubh Navratri (Red heart and folded hands emoji)", the post concluded.

Work-wise, Tamannaah was recently seen in the web series "Do You Wanna Partner," co-starring Diana Penty.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, the show also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in crucial roles, along with others.

