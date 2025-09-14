Tahira Kashyap praises ‘favourite coffee partner’ Ayushmann Khurrana’s many versions in birthday post

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Author Tahira Kashyap, on Sunday, took to social media to wish her husband, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on his birthday.

In her post, she praised him for constantly keeping things fresh with his many moods and looks, calling him her “favourite coffee partner.” She also celebrated the joy he brings into her life. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira posted a series of images and penned a heartfelt note for her actor husband. She wrote, “Birthday boy you have kept the level up given the many versions of you that you bring home! Who needs costumes when your look keeps changing! I give that to you! My favourite coffee partner happy birthday umm.”

In the first image, Tahira and Ayushmann can be seen sharing a romantic moment, holding coffee cups in their hands. The other images capture the actor in his candid, charming best.

Ayushmann Khurrana is ringing in his birthday today, and the actor is receiving wishes from all around. One greeting that stood out came from his “Thama” co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who shared a never-before-seen photo from the sets of their upcoming film. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Animal actress posted a photo in which she and Ayushmann are seen sitting inside a car. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday.”

“Thama,” a horror comedy, is all set to release on this Diwali. In the film, the Bala actor plays the role of Alok, described as ‘Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed’ (the last ray of hope), with the nuances of his character kept under wraps. Rashmika on the other hand, plays Tadaka, portrayed as ‘Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran’ (the very first ray of light), set to be the beacon of hope in a world teetering between love and chaos.

The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Ayushmann is also gearing up for the much-awaited shoot of "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2."

