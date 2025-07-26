Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals which genre he would like to explore next

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has proved his mettle as an actor with some stellar performances in noteworthy projects. However, Tahir is often seen doing serious roles.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Mardaani' actor revealed which genre he would like to explore next.

Speaking to IANS, Tahir revealed that he would love to do a full-out comedy in the future.

"I’ve always chosen roles that challenge me, and comedy is definitely one genre I haven’t tackled yet. I’d love to try it – both for myself and for the audience. Comedy has its own unique challenges, and I’m excited to explore that," he went on to share.

When asked if comedy is challenging for actors, Tahir reacted by saying that every genre has its own challenges.

The 'Chhichhore' actor stated, "Action has its own set of difficulties, and comedy is no different. It’s about timing and delivery, but I’d be up for the challenge. I think every actor should try something new to push their boundaries."

Talking about his professional commitments, Tahir was recently seen as an antagonist in the espionage thriller "Special Ops 2".

Disclosing what motivated him to become a part of the show, he said that the opportunity to work with talented individuals such as Neeraj Pandey and K.K. Menon drew me toward the drama.

"I've always preferred projects that have a bit of pressure because I believe that acting is like a T.T. match. The better your opposition, the better you perform. And with Special Ops, the scenes where K.K. Menon’s character and mine collide, I felt a unique rivalry that the audience really resonated with," Tahir quoted.

Talking about what it was like working with talented actors such as Menon and Vinay Pathak, he said, "It’s more about collaboration than competition. When you’re working with great actors, their energy pushes you to perform better. Acting, for me, is never a competitive sport. It’s more like a shared performance where everyone is working towards the same goal."

--IANS

pm/