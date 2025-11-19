‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor Vipin Sharma talks about his 12-year absence from film industry

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Vipin Sharma recently opened up about a significant phase in his acting journey. He recalled how he stepped away from Bollywood for nearly twelve years.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor shared that after his initial work in the industry, he took a long break and returned with the acclaimed film “Taare Zameen Par.” When asked about the emotional turning point in his career since he started in the late eighties, Vipin stated, “After my initial work, I disappeared for almost twelve years. I stopped acting for around twelve to fourteen years. I wasn’t in the industry. My first film after returning was Taare Zameen Par.”

When quizzed about where he was during those twelve years, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor revealed, “I went abroad and became an editor.” Speaking about his comeback, Sharma mentioned, “Very good. We were new again. The first break is always special. You feel that your journey has restarted. The first assignment remains unforgettable.”

Vipin Sharma recently appeared in season 4 of the political drama series “Maharani.” The Huma Qureshi starrer premiered on SonyLIV on November 7, 2025.

Talking about what convinced him to do the show, Vipin said, “I was chosen by Subhash Kapoor. That was the biggest reason. We had been in touch for almost fifteen years. We used to speak often and occasionally meet. I had a strong desire to work with him, and our friendship was very strong. When I met him and discussed this role, I didn’t need to think twice.”

Revealing how he approaches his negative roles, the actor explained that he never overthinks his performance. Instead of focusing on the character’s profession—be it a politician, doctor, or lawyer—he looks for the human being within. Once he connects with that core humanity, portraying even the darkest traits becomes easier.

“Honestly, I don’t think about it too much. I never plan how I will perform. I only focus on what I’m saying. I don’t play a politician, an engineer, a doctor or a lawyer — I look for the human being inside the character. When I find that human, my work becomes easier. My effort is always to bring out the human aspect.”

