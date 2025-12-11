Sydney Sweeney reveals she is a voracious reader

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney, who stars alongside Amanda Seyfried in the psychological thriller The Housemaid, said that she is a “huge book reader.”

Sweeney told Entertainment Tonight: "I’m a huge book reader and so there were a couple different drafts, and I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, where’s this? Where’s that? We have to keep this. We can’t change that.' I’m very much for book fans."

The actress also shared her character's understated look in the upcoming movie, which is a film adaption of the psychological thriller book series by Freida McFadden, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "That was actually one of my biggest things with the costume department. I did not want every single outfit, every single day to be different. She has her staple pair of jeans, one jacket, she picked up stuff from the thrift store. She’s not going shopping and buying all these new products and pieces."

Sweeney recently shared that she doesn't "just make art for numbers", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress plays a former professional boxer in Christy, the biographical sports drama film, and Sydney took to social media to launch an impassioned defence of the project, after it flopped at the box office.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the film, Sydney, who also co-produced the David Michod-directed movie, wrote on Instagram: "I am so deeply proud of this movie.

"Proud of the film David made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

"This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives.

"Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we would have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. I love you. (sic)"

--IANS

dc/