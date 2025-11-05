Sydney Sweeney feels her ‘security blanket’ has gone after major hair transformation

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is conscious after trading her long locks with bob cut. The actress said that she feels her "security blanket" is gone after cutting her hair.

The 28-year-old actress admitted she was a "little nervous" about such a drastic change of style, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if she loved the new hairdo right away, she told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, "No. It was a huge change. I was a little nervous. I think my long hair became my security blanket. I always wanted it down and wavy, but I'm loving this. I feel like I'm going to meet a new version of myself”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she admitted the new style came from her hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza, who is someone she trusts with her signature looks.

She went on, "So my hair stylist, Glen Coco, wanted to be able to start doing something different and I'm his little science experiment. I love him so much, I let him cut and colour my hair”.

Meanwhile, Sydney has insisted she wasn't affected by the American Eagle controversy after starring in the brand's 'Great Jeans' advertisements, which were accused of glorifying her white heritage and physique. She told GQ magazine, "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life... I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn't affect me one way or the other”.

The ‘Anyone But You’ star never considered addressing the backlash as she doesn't want others to "define" her.

Sydney said, "I've always believed that I'm not here to tell people what to think. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person”.

“I know that I love a lot, and I know that I'm just excited to see what happens next. And so I don't really let other people define who I am”, she added.

--IANS

aa/