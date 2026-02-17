Swanand Kirkire: There is good music, bad music today

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) National Award-winning singer and actor Swanand Kirkire believes Hindi film music has never been a static space, and it never will be.

Reflecting on the debate around melody versus algorithm-driven hits, Kirkire says music is, and always has been, in a state of constant evolution.

He told IANS: “Having witnessed the evolution of Hindi film music over time, I can say that music is an ever-changing phenomenon. It keeps evolving with the years. What was new yesterday is old today, and what is new today will be old tomorrow.”

In an era dominated by streaming platforms and digital metrics, he acknowledges that algorithms play a significant role in determining what gets heard.

He added: “New experiments, new technologies, new sounds, and new influences keep entering the world of music. Algorithms are definitely a big part of our lives these days, and we often feel the need to create music accordingly.”

But he is quick to add that the commercial aspect cannot be ignored.

“It becomes an even bigger concern because music also involves money. So the question of how to reach more and more people—and make money—becomes important. Things are constantly changing,” he said.

Yet, for Kirkire, the larger truth remains untouched by trends or technology.

The singer said: “But as I said, there has always been good music and bad music. There was good music and bad music yesterday. There is good music and bad music today. And I am sure there will be good music and bad music tomorrow as well.”

Beyond music, Kirkire is also embracing a flourishing acting career.

Having featured in projects like Chumbak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Three of Us, Panchayat and the most latest Bandwale, he says the journey has unlocked something deeper within him.

“I’ve acted in many projects. From Chumbak and Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Three of Us, Panchayat, this one—Bandwale—and I’m also doing three or four more films, including a Rajshri film. So it’s not just one project anymore. It has unlocked a new artistic hunger within me.”

Interestingly, acting was never part of the original plan.

“I’m looking forward to taking on many more roles because it’s very, very challenging.

It’s true that initially I never wanted to become an actor. But now that I’ve started doing it, and people are liking my work, and I’m enjoying the challenge, I definitely want to explore many more roles. Yes, for sure.

