Swanand Kirkire says the shrinking shelf life of songs worries him

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) National Award-winning lyricist-singer Swanand Kirkire says what concerns him most about the current music landscape is the rapidly shrinking shelf life of songs, even as technological shifts and the rise of artificial intelligence begin to redefine the speed of production.

Asked whether the pace of production or the fleeting lifespan of songs troubles him more, Kirkire told IANS: “What worries me is the shrinking shelf life of songs. Yes, definitely."

"Also, the speed of production basically, now the speed of production is going to change more and more. You know, with AI coming in, you really don't know what's going to happen next.”

He pointed out that artificial intelligence is already being used across departments in music-making.

“People have already started using AI for music production songs, also for lyrics, you know, everything. So we really don't know how fast it's going to become. But see, exciting times are ahead.

However, the lyricist maintained that the changing times also bring new possibilities.

"Let's see where it takes us. And it's not just our challenge; the whole world is facing it. The entire music world, the entire world, is facing the challenge from AI. So we'll see where it takes us."

Kirkire struck a note of cautious optimism, saying that technological evolution could open new creative avenues.

“Yeah, it’s going to be exciting,” he said.

Kirkire’s latest is the series “Bandwaale”. The show is streaming on Prime Video.

It is created by Swanand Kirkire along with Ankur Tewari, marking a significant new chapter in his storytelling career.

Kirkire won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice: first in 2006 for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram” from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009 for the song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" from the film 3 Idiots.

In 2018, at the 66th National Film Awards, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Marathi film Chumbak. He made cameo appearances as Sansad ji in Panchayat 3 and as Mansoor Khan Sahab in Qala, for which he also contributed as a lyricist and singer.

