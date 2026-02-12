Swanand Kirkire: Creating my first series, also playing the lead in it has been exhilarating

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Music composer, singer, lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire is stepping into the role of a show creator for the first time with Bandwaale. He shared that creating my first series, also playing the lead in it, has been exhilarating

Speaking about his debut as a show creator and leading man, Swanand said, “For a very long time, stories have lived with me, some through music, some through characters, and some quietly in my head.”

He added: Bandwaale is a result of those stories finally finding a form that allows them to breathe over time. Creating my first series and also playing the lead in it has been both humbling and exhilarating.”

The National Award-winner said that it’s a different responsibility when “you’re shaping an entire world while also living inside it as a character.”

“I’ve learned to trust the process, collaborate deeply, and let the story guide me. This feels like a natural extension of my creative journey, and I’m grateful to Prime Video for backing a story that is close to my heart,” he said.

The show is set to stream on Prime Video. The series is created by Swanand Kirkire along with Ankur Tewari, marking a significant new chapter in his storytelling career.

Kirkire won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice: first in 2006 for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram” from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009 for the song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" from the film 3 Idiots.

In 2018, at the 66th National Film Awards he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Marathi film Chumbak. He made cameo appearances as Sansad ji in Panchayat 3 and as Mansoor Khan Sahab in Qala, for which he also contributed as a lyricist and singer.

--IANS

dc/