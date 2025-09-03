Sushmita Sen’s younger baby Alisah achieves big at school, Renee Sen pens emotional note

Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen truly seems to have won at life. The actress who is the mother to two girls has raised both her daughters, who are not biologically hers, with the teachings of love, compassion and family values.

Her elder daughter, Renee Sen, and her younger daughter, Alisah Sen, share a very beautiful sibling bond and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Recently, Renee took to her social media account in lauding her little sister on being the captain of her school.

Sharing a few unseen pictures of baby Alisah in her kindergarten uniform to now being honoured as the captain of the same school, Renee shared a beautiful and emotional note on her achievement. “Presenting to you, Ladies and Gentlemen- School Captain of Mount Litera School International… Alisah Sen From Founder student to now Captain of your school… you’ve not just wanted this from when you were 6 years old but you’ve worked really hard for this and every decision in life so far has led to this day… you truly deserve this and so much more! Needless to say, we are all so so proud of you and I’m sure you’re going to make a difference… you were born to lead Congratulations to your teachers who have helped shape the young, intelligent woman you are today… and to our Maa @sushmitasen47 We love you the mostest!!!! Thank you for making us strong, independent women! This is just the beginning Alisah!! Big congratulations to the entire student council Dugga Dugga!”

Sushmita too shared a story on her social media account, congratulating her baby girl on her big achievement!

Recently, on account of Alisah’s 16th birthday, Renee had shared a beautiful note for her on her social media account. It read, “Alisah, my tiny little bunny … Happy 16th birthday little one @alisahsen47

From being this small, delicate baby who fit into my arms, I now fit in yours… we’ve come a long way!!!!!

Every year as I see you grow, into this wonderful, kind, empathetic young woman.. it makes me so proud.. and now you’re School Captain!!! Way to go!!!!

Aaliyah, Ziana and I are so lucky to be your sisters and will be rooting for you the loudest. You really are the best sister and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will accomplish in life… this is just the beginning…

My cute little squishy pumpkin!!!! I can’t believe you’re 16 already!!!!I miss when you were a tiny little baby God bless you with amazing food and may you travel the world because nothing makes you happier than food and travelling Most importantly, to the best mother in the whole wide Universe and the reason we have this blessed beautiful life… our Maa… Happy 16th birthday to you too!!!! Thank you for making me an elder sister to this little cookie @sushmitasen47

Dugga Dugga.”

Renee and Alisah both were adopted by Sushmita and are not her daughters biologically but are her babies from the heart.

