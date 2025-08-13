Surveen Chawla on overwhelming response to her work across OTT: Reward of a long night that lasted 20 years

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Surveen Chawla, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Andhera’, is currently basking in the success of her recent projects. The actress’ recent titles are streaming across multiple platforms.

Netizens have gone on to call her the Pedro Pascal of Bollywood. Well, it might seem that it’s happening all of a sudden or as a stroke of serendipity but Surveen says that it’s the hard work of the past 20 years that has gone down into it, and it’s finally bearing fruits.

Surveen recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘Andhera’, and said, “This is the reward of a long night that lasted 20 years. And it's just the beginning. I think what also tends to happen and I’m speaking this very realistically, when you get acknowledged and when you get recognised by whether it's the industry you are working in it could be across fields it's not just the cinema or the movies or whatever I think what it does is something else which is not tangible to your own confidence. It does that to you”.

Surveen started her journey with television shows in the early 2000s, and eventually shifted to cinema and now OTT.

She further mentioned that it's not the success part of it but the recognition part of it. It's the acceptance part of it that does something to an artist.

She told IANS, “I am also a little aware of the fact that anything here knowing this industry changes at any time. It’s very fleeting, very fragile, very fickle and which is why it's so difficult. So the idea is just to take this as that leaping board, as that spring board to just go further and keep at it”.

“The idea is to just keep it very simple and forget about this. And just move on and take every project that you do on face value and just think about that project and nothing before and nothing after. I hope I am able to achieve that because this whole 3-4 months have got me into a very introspective self-reflective kind of space”, she added.

‘Andhera’ will drop on Prime Video on August 14, 2025.

--IANS

aa/