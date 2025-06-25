Surreal to work alongside Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, says Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays a pivotal role alongside British actor Jeremy Irons in the International film 'Rizana - A Caged Bird', has said that working alongside the Academy Award winner felt surreal.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has etched a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries in India, will be making her debut in Hollywood through 'Rizana - A Caged Bird'.

Varalaxmi, who shared her excitement about the film, said,"It is surreal to be working alongside Academy award winner Jeremy Irons. He is the voice of Scar from 'The Lion King', a film I adore to a point that I know all the dialogues by heart. To be making my Hollywood debut in a film with him is a dream come true. He is such a respected actor not just in Hollywood, but in world cinema."

The actress also said that she was grateful for the chance to be directed by Chandran Rutnam, a pioneer who changed the face of film making in Sri Lanka and worldwide.

"This opportunity means a lot to me. It was an absolute pleasure to be working with such legends from the international film industry,” she added.

The film promises to be a landmark collaboration between South Asian and international cinema.

Directed by veteran director Chandran Rutnam and produced by Jagath Sumathipala, the film, which is being shot in Sri Lanka, is inspired by the true story of Rizana Nafeeq, who was beheaded in Saudi Arabia for allegedly killing a baby in her care in 2005.

Vidushika Reddy plays the titular role of Rizana in the film.

Talking to newspersons at the film's title launch event, British actor Jeremy Irons said, "The Sri Lankan film industry is making a movie of international importance. It allows me, an international actor, to join them in this story. It allows me the opportunity to discover Sri Lanka and its people and to help be a part in getting this story out to an international audience."

The actor further said, "When I read this script, I thought it had tremendous interest and passion to it. Everyday, we shoot new scenes, work on them and change them... Making a film is like making wine.It takes a long time to get it right. But I am working with people who are very keen to make it the best they can. And that's fantastic."

