Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ Teaser out; Venky Atluri promises a powerful emotional drama!

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) The makers of director Venky Atluri's eagerly awaited emotional drama ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, featuring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, have now released an entertaining teaser of the film that offers audiences a glimpse into the world of the film's lead character, Sanjay Vishwanath.

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Actor Suriya, who took to his social media timelines to share the link to the teaser, wrote, "Every love story doesn’t start at the beginning! #VishwanathAndSons - Teaser."

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film promises an emotional and engaging cinematic experience.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s. Suriya appears in a layered role, portraying both fatherly warmth and emotional depth. His stylish presence and the impactful dialogues penned by Venky Atluri bring back shades reminiscent of his iconic performances.

Adding freshness to the narrative is Mamitha Baiju, who brings vibrant and charming energy to the film. The teaser hints at an unconventional love story involving a noticeable age gap. With Venky Atluri’s sensibility in storytelling, the film is expected to handle this aspect with depth and emotional maturity.

The teaser also highlights the film’s strong technical craft. G. V. Prakash Kumar delivers a classy and powerful background score that elevates the visuals. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi captures the film with rich and visually striking frames, while editing is handled by Navin Nooli. Production design by Banglan further enhances the film’s immersive world.

Touted as a large-scale family drama with strong emotional undercurrents, Vishwanath & Sons brings together a compelling ensemble and a top-tier technical team. Director Venky Atluri, who is riding high on the success of 'Lucky Baskhar' and 'Vaathi', will be aiming to deliver another memorable entertainer.

Produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film has successfully wrapped up shooting and is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release this July.

--IANS

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