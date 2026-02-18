Suriya, Jyothika compliment Riya Shibu for Sarvam Maya; actress says she is 'over the moon'

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Riya Shibu, whose performance in director Akhil Sathyan's blockbuster film 'Sarvam Maya' has come in for a lot of critical acclaim, on Wednesday disclosed that she was over the moon as she had now received a gift hamper along with a congratulatory note from actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika for her performance in the Malayalam film.

Taking to her social media timelines to share images of the hamper and the congratulatory note, the actress wrote, "Simply over the moon!!!! Thank you so so much @Suriya_offl sir #jyothika maa!! To take the time and effort to send me this hamper as a token of appreciation for my performance really means a lot to me. Accepting this on behalf of the entire team of #SarvamMaya."

In the congratulatory note, the couple had said, "Loved your performance in Sarvam Maya, Riya! So natural, impactful and a joy to watch. Big congratulations and wishing you continued success and many more memorable roles ahead."

For the unaware, the film has emerged a huge blockbuster at the box office, garnering over Rs 150 crores worldwide. Interestingly, the film was still having a strong theatrical run even after its release on the OTT platform.

The horror comedy, apart from Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu, also featured Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Akhil Sathyan, the director of the film, is the son of one of India's legendary filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and has delivered critically acclaimed films like Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.

Music for 'Sarvam Maya' was by Justin Prabhakaran and art direction was by the very experienced Rajeevan. Cinematography for the film was by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who was also the cameraman for the critically acclaimed 'Sookshmadarshini'.

Riya Shibu will next be seen in a number of films including the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Athiradi'. In fact, Tovino Thomas has gone on to say that the actress' character in director Arun Anirudhan's 'Athiradi' will be the "heart of the film".

'Athiradi', which features actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, will have actress Riya Shibu playing a character called Swathy R Krishna in it.

