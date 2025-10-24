Surbhi Chandna starts her own tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj with her nephew

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna brought her unique twist to the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. She started her own tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj with her nephew.

The 'Ishqbaaaz' actress was looking all beautiful in a yellow ethnic attire with a gold necklace and complementary earrings during the festivities. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and completed the look with a cute silver stud bindi.

From feeding him sweets to showering him with kisses, Surbhi was seen making the most of her time with her little nephew.

In a video uploaded by the 'Naagin 5' actress on social media, she was seen getting a gift from the little munchkin, making the moment even more special.

Talking about breaking the norms, Surbhi penned on her official Instagram handle, "Starting our very Own Tradition Of Celebrating Bhai Dooj With My Nephew Don Idaan...Idu knows how obsessed his Su Maa is with Caps (red heart emoji) so the cutie got me my favourite gift (sic)."

"Idaan Says Su Maa Dressed like a cute Sardarni did some Bhangra with me , we both blew soapy bubbles in the air , fed me Flavoured Kaju Katli and all i did was cry after every Picture (smiling face with horns emoji)", she added.

Before this, Surbhi revealed that her husband, Karan Sharma, fasted for her on Karwa Chauth again this year.

She disclosed that, just like last year, Karan fasted for her again this year.

Posting glimpses from their Karwa Chauth celebration in Alibag on Instagram, Surbhi mentioned how the couple spent the scorching day playing pickleball.

Surbhi took to her IG and uploaded a string of pictures from the celebrations, along with the caption, “Karan Sharma fasted for his Wife Surbhi Chandna just like last year this year too With every sip of water we drank we blessed and thanked each other for the 15 years we invested in this union Survived a scorching hot day in Alibag on Karwachauth , played pickleball to kill time before the Moon Showed up. (sic)”

--IANS

pm/